Property Recovered in Farm Theft

According to information from a press release from the Maries County Sheriff's Department, officers from the Maries County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the theft of farm equipment, valued at more than $100,000, taken in early April this year. The equipment belonged to Charles Hodapp, who has a farm in eastern Maries County. Some of the items taken include two farm tractors, hay implements, a pick-up and fifth-wheel camper, yard and sporting equipment and one firearm.

Investigators from the Maries Country Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Arkansas State Police and the Fulton County Arkansas Sheriff's Office recovered most of the missing property. Acting on information acquired on Friday, June 1 from an anonymous source, the equipment was found on two farms in rural northwestern Arkansas.

Michael N. Conaway, 50, of Steelville, MO was arrested on charges of felony stealing, and he was transported back to Maries County. He posted a $100,000 bond and was then released. Authorities expect to make additional arrests as the investigation continues.