Proposal to Eliminate Roles on Housing Panel

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt wants to eliminate one of his jobs. Blunt and Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder today proposed that elected officials no longer serve as members of the Missouri Housing Development Commission. They say it would remove any appearance that politics drives the commission's decisions about which affordable housing projects to help finance. Currently, the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and treasurer all serve on the housing commission. The other six members are appointed by the governor. Blunt's proposal goes a step further than a recommendation from a task force he appointed. That panel suggested that elected officials simply not serve as the commission's chairman, vice chairman or treasurer.