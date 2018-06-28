Proposal Would Bring Music Festivals to St. Louis in 2015

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis could soon play host to big-time music festivals over both the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an aldermanic committee on Thursday will consider a bill giving Summer Rocks LLC exclusive access for 20 years to parts of the downtown Gateway Mall.

Summer Rocks is owned by the Los Angeles talent agency ICM Partners, which arranges talent for events that include major music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

City leaders say the St. Louis events would be on that same scale. ICM's local contact, Stephen Stogel, says the Memorial Day show would focus on country music, the Labor Day event on rock. He declined to list performers until agreements are reached.

The events would begin in 2015.