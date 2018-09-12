Proposed Bella Vista Bypass Tolls Short

LITTLE ROCK (AP) - Arkansas officials say a proposed toll road heading into southwest Missouri is still in the works, despite a huge funding shortfall. A study has found that lower traffic estimates and higher construction costs have left the Bella Vista Bypass plan 140 million dollars short of its projected 225 million-dollar cost. The road would relieve a traffic bottleneck on U.S. 71 just south of the Missouri line. Arkansas officials say the shortfall of more than 60 percent won't be a death knell for the project. They say raising tolls every five years and building the bypass as a two-lane road rather than a four-lane road would help cut the gap. The highway commission approved developing 15 miles of the 19-mile bypass as a toll road last year. Missouri will build its 4.6-mile section of the bypass without tolls, at a cost of about 60 million dollars.

