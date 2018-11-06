Proposed Bill To Impact Home Schooled Students

JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed bill would allow home school students to participate in activities at their local public school. The Elementary and Secondary Education committee discussed the bill Wednesday morning.

Rep. Elijah Haahr sponsored the bill, and said everyone involved in the writing of the bill was either home schooled as a child or involved with home school coalitions.

"I talked to some of the people in the home schooled community, and it was an issue that was important to them and important to me," he said. "27 other states allow home schooled students to compete for public schools in the district they reside within- I think it's time for Missouri to join the rest of the country."

The main opposition to the bill comes from the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA). Its bylaws say any student who represents their school in interscholastic activities must be enrolled in the school.

MSHSAA's Communications Director Jason West said programs like the Missouri Virtual Instruction Program (MoVIP) allow home schooled students to get athletic eligibility at public schools.

"MoVIP is one program that some can choose, where you're fulfilling part of the academic requirement to be a bonafide student, but you're still taking maybe only two classes at the school of choice."