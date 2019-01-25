Proposed bill would give death row inmates option to donate organs
JEFFERSON CITY - Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, proposed a bill Tuesday that would give death row inmates the option to donate their organs.
House Bill 630 would require lethal injections to be administered in a way that would not affect the inmates' organs.
It would be a way for inmates to "pay restitution to society," Zach Sanders, Executive Director of Missouri Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty, said.
Rep. Neely worked closely with Sanders last year to reform Missouri's execution protocol, according to a press release.
If passed, the bill would go into effect in August.
The state is not currently required to offer alternative methods for execution.
