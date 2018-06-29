Proposed bill would shield reporting of overdoses

JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed Missouri bill would give legal amnesty to those seeking emergency medical help for drug overdoses.

Republican state Rep. Bryan Spencer of Wentzville recently proposed a bill protecting those who call for help from being charged with some drug crimes.

Some who call an ambulance for themselves or others would be immune from charges of drug possession, but there are stipulations. The amnesty only kicks in if the individual has less than a certain amount of an illegal substance.

For example, someone with more than three grams of heroin, cocaine or morphine would not be protected. Police still could arrest those if they already had suspicion that they were committing illegal activity before calling for help with an overdose.