Proposed hiking, biking trail draws mixed response

WESTPHALIA (AP) - Landowners are raising concerns about a proposal to transform a stretch of unused rail into a 145-mile, cross-state biking and hiking trail.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that privacy was one issue raised during a meeting last week in Westphalia. Leslie Holloway, of the Missouri Farm Bureau, said other worries include access to land for livestock and biosecurity.

The Rock Island Corridor rail line has not had train traffic since 1981. If converted, the new trail would stretch from Windsor in the west to the Franklin County town of Beaufort.

Authorization to convert the railway is pending approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation Surface Board. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to schedule more public forums for Missouri residents as trail discussions continue.