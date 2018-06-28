Proposed Hog Farm Raises Stink

Nowadays, farming one row crop isn't enough to support a family. Some farmers have to choose between expanding their farms or finding a second job. After six years, Bob Anderson is used to the smell of cattle, but he worries about other farm animals that could move in nearby.





"People say that they don't smell," Anderson complained. "Well, I'm 67 years old, almost. I think I know that they smell."

He referred to his neighbor, Travis Meade, who plans to start raising hogs less than one-half mile away from Anderson's farm.

"I was raised in an agricultural way of life, and I'd like to continue that with my family," Meade responded. "If we can bring something back like this to work on the farm, you know we can work together as a family and be a family ag business instead of spending so much time working outside of the home."

But, Anderson said runoff from the hog farm could contaminate Cheese Creek, which ends up in the lake where Sedalia gets its water. But, the Sedalia Water District said runoff contamination would not be an issue.

"My children are going to be running around the barn," said Meade. "If there were any negative aspects, I wouldn't want it either."

Anderson replied, "Everybody has a right to make a living, but I think sometimes you need to go about it in a different way."

Meade plans to build one barn for about 2,400 hogs. But, if Meade continues with his plans, Anderson threatened to go to court.