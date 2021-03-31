COLUMBIA – A proposed housing development has drawn attention from Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
The development site borders the state park and the Gans Wild Area, one of 12 wild areas in the state.
The Gans Wild Area is also home to Gans Creek. Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park say the creek could be contaminated by storm runoff from the new development.
"I'm actually a part of Friends of Rock Bridge," said Rob Hill, developer of the proposed Canton Estates. The property is southeast of East Gans Road and South Bearfield Road.
Hill also developed Parkside Estates, which is on the northwest border of the state park and has homes listed in the $325,000 to $650,000 range. He said he gave very specific concessions to environmental advocates during the Parkside project.
"With Parkside, the state park director wanted a 50-foot buffer," Hill said, referring to the amount of space between the neighborhood and the state park. "We gave him that. This time we gave the park a 200-foot buffer."
The environmental concerns are not exclusively about distance. They also include the amount of impervious surfaces such as roads, sidewalks and roofs. A high percentage of impervious surface in the development risks the chance of increased runoff to conservation areas like Gans Creek.
Hill's engineering team is managing the runoff using controlled lakes and a dry basin. Any runoff that travels beyond the water management methods would have to run further than the 200-foot buffer.
"Everything that we have now meets the city codes for stormwater regulation and water runoff," Hill said. The property is just outside Columbia city limits in Boone County; Hill is seeking annexation.
The proposed development has 113 houses; an overall 1.7 houses per acre, according to Hill. The side of the development that drains toward the park has a lesser density of .67 houses per acre.
Kevin Roberson, president of Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, wants the density to be lowered to one house for every 2.5 acres.
"We were very clear on what our ask is, what our expectation is from the development," Roberson said.
Hill said a housing density that low would cause the development to lose money.
"That's not practical," he said, saying more houses are needed to meet a greater demand. "Columbia's growing at such a fast rate we're already behind."
Roberson's group does not believe Hill's proposal defies any rules or regulations. Instead, he would like the City of Columbia's Zoning and Planning Commission to encourage reduction of the development's impervious surface percentage from around 25% to below 15%.
"We expect it to be smart and acceptable development that protects this jewel that we have," Roberson said.
Despite both being members of the same environmental group, Hill and Roberson disagree.
"We just have people coming from opposite ends of the continuum," Hill said. "Our goals are diametrically opposed. I want to develop and disturb the land to let people have places to live, and they don't want the land being disturbed at all."
Although Roberson wishes the development would modify its plans, he says he does not think poorly of Hill.
"I think that Rob cares a lot about all of those things," Roberson said. "I think that he's coming from a different viewpoint."
A public hearing on the development is scheduled for Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. in Columbia's City Hall.