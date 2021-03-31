Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the low to mid 20s expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures in the 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri and south central and southwest Illinois. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&

