Proposed Legislation Would Honor Walter Cronkite

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A proposal to name part of a highway in St. Joseph after late television news icon Walter Cronkite is expected to go before a joint transportation committee in the Missouri Legislature this week.

The effort is being promoted by Missouri Western State University, where a display tracing the native St. Joseph journalist's life and career opened in November, The St. Joseph News-Press reported. The proposal has the required endorsement of at least 100 people.

An application will be presented Tuesday at a hearing of the Missouri General Assembly's Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight. That panel will decide on the issue, rather than a vote of all state lawmakers.

All members of St. Joseph's statehouse delegation are sponsoring the application, including Rep. Delus Johnson, whose district includes Missouri Western.