Proposed Pooch Paradise
COLUMBIA-Columbia Parks and Recreation discussed improvements to Twin Lakes Park. The park is part of the proposition 1 sales tax. If approved, the plan will renovate the park's dog area entrance and add a shelter shelter among other things.
The city's other fenced in area for dogs is at the Garth Nature Area. That is outside of the 5-year time horizon of the sales tax, according to Parks and Recreation director Mike Hood. The Twin Lakes park's estimated cost is $250,000.
The Garth Nature area dog park is already smaller than the Twin Lakes nature area dog park. Some residents say when 40 or 50 dogs get in it gets quite crowded. They think the money should be split evenly.
"When it rains, there's nothing but mud," said Cherie Davis, who mainly visits the Garth dog park.
Christie Lee lives on the North side of Columbia and thinks the water in the park could be cleaner.
"I don't normally let my dogs off a leash, because I don't want them to go in the water and come out covered in the green stuff. It's a tiny bit bothersome because obviously, I mean it's already bigger over there as it is. They could use some more work on this place as far as the equipment, the benches, the water, cleaning."
The concern for the water quality seemed to be common between users of both parks, but Hood said the water is safe. "The water, it comes from natural sources, and we believe the water quality is okay."
The city's other fenced in area for dogs is at the Garth Nature Area. That is outside of the 5-year time horizon of the sales tax, according to Parks and Recreation director Mike Hood. The Twin Lakes park's estimated cost is $250,000.
The Garth Nature area dog park is already smaller than the Twin Lakes nature area dog park. Some residents say when 40 or 50 dogs get in it gets quite crowded. They think the money should be split evenly.
"When it rains, there's nothing but mud," said Cherie Davis, who mainly visits the Garth dog park.
Christie Lee lives on the North side of Columbia and thinks the water in the park could be cleaner.
"I don't normally let my dogs off a leash, because I don't want them to go in the water and come out covered in the green stuff. It's a tiny bit bothersome because obviously, I mean it's already bigger over there as it is. They could use some more work on this place as far as the equipment, the benches, the water, cleaning."
The concern for the water quality seemed to be common between users of both parks, but Hood said the water is safe. "The water, it comes from natural sources, and we believe the water quality is okay."
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in