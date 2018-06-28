Proposed Renovation Plans Revealed For Steinberg Playground

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host a public input meeting Thursday afternoon to reveal proposed plans for COSMO Park's Steinberg Playground.

The new playground will have a "Steinberg Time Machine" theme, featuring areas with both prehistoric and futuristic activities. All of the current playground's equipment will be replaced because most of it is no longer manufactured and does not meet current safety guidelines.

"Increasing accessibility through the playground is a major component of the improvements, as well as creating opportunities for inclusive play features for children with other than mobility disabilities, such as autism," Senior Parks Planner Matt Boehner said.

The project's budget during 2013 and 2014 adds up to a total of $500,000, and the City of Columbia recently committed another $18,000 to the project. The additional money allows the project to include wheelchair accessible play surfacing.

Boehner also said other renovations include increased seating and visibility to ensure the safety of children on the playground.

The meeting Thursday will be held at the Activity and Recreation Center, or ARC, at 5 p.m. for the public to add any of their suggestions to the project.