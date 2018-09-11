Proposed Restrictions for Funeral Protests

The legislation is a response to protests at military funerals by the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kan. The group claims soldiers are being killed as vengence from God because the U.S. harbors gay people. Missouri lawmakers got upset after the Kansas group protested the funeral of a St. Joseph soldier last August. The bill would prohibit picketing or other protest activities in front of any church, cemetery or funeral establishment from one hour before any funeral until one hour after it. Violators could be charged with misdemeanors. The legislation now goes to the House. If representatives pass it, the law will take effect as soon as Gov. Blunt signs the bill.