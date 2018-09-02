Proposed Sales Tax Would be Boost for Parks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - It's known as the Arch tax, but if St. Louis city and St. Louis County voters approve the measure next month, the biggest chunk of money goes to parks in the region.

The sales tax would add about 2 cents to a $10 purchase in the city and county. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it could raise an estimated $780 million over the next 20 years.

The project to enhance the grounds and area around the Gateway Arch would get 30 percent of the money. Trails would get 30 percent. The remaining 40 percent would be divided between city and county parks.

Critics worry that many residents can't afford more taxes, especially since sales taxes in some areas of the city and county rank among the highest in the state.