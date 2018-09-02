Proposed Sales Tax Would be Boost for Parks
ST. LOUIS (AP) - It's known as the Arch tax, but if St. Louis city and St. Louis County voters approve the measure next month, the biggest chunk of money goes to parks in the region.
The sales tax would add about 2 cents to a $10 purchase in the city and county. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it could raise an estimated $780 million over the next 20 years.
The project to enhance the grounds and area around the Gateway Arch would get 30 percent of the money. Trails would get 30 percent. The remaining 40 percent would be divided between city and county parks.
Critics worry that many residents can't afford more taxes, especially since sales taxes in some areas of the city and county rank among the highest in the state.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
in
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
in
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Former... More >>
in
STURGEON - Jude, a curious cat waiting for his next adventure loves being outside. He hikes, kayaks and climbs trees.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The public will have the opportunity to access all city financial records through a new website as soon as... More >>
in