Proposed Tax Would Fund Regional Crime Lab

Supporters say state crime labs are overwhelmed with evidence, causing long delays in trying criminal cases. The quarter-cent sales tax would generate an estimated 10 million dollars. About $600,000 of that would be earmarked for the regional crime lab. The vote is set for November 8th. The main crime lab in Jefferson City tests everything from DNA to ballistics for agencies across the state. Sometimes results aren't available for months, stalling arrests and prosecutions. The city would house the lab for free in a downtown building. Officials hope to get federal funds to help equip the lab and the highway patrol would staff it.