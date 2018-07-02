Proposition B Draws Debate

If Proposition B passes, minimum wage workers will go from making about $11,000 a year to about $13,000 dollars a year. While raising the minimum wage may affect some, many downtown businesses already pay their workers above minimum wage. Business owner Holly Burgess feels raising the wage is useless.

"It is not an actual working wage that you can, even as a single person, maintain a car," business owner Holly Burgess said.

Burgess said she pays workers above minimum wage to stay in competition.

"I want to get the best people I can and I want to reward them as best as I can," Burgess said.

Supporters say polls show 70 percent of Missourians favor increasing the state's minimum wage. If the proposition passes it will go into affect Jan. 1, 2007.