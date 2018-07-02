Proposition B Passes by Slim Margin
JEFFERSON CITY - The final results are 51% yes and 49% no. Many national groups are among those in support of Proposition B, or the "Puppy Mill Cruelty Prevention Act". They say now is the time for better animal protection enforcement.
Members from the ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States were in St. Louis watching and celebrating the results. The campaign in support of Proposition B was led on the state level by the Missourians for the Protection of Dogs.
Senior Director of the ASPCA's Field Investigations and Response Team, Tim Rickey, said Missouri puppy mills are a national issue because dogs bred in Missouri are sold throughout the United States. Rickey told KOMU that dogs bred in cruel conditions in puppy mills end up having medical and behavioral problems. He said puppy mills are the worst form of animal cruelty.
Many local groups were among those against Proposition B. These groups included many farmers and cattle breeders. The Missouri Farm Bureau and the Alliance for Truth campaign were among those against the proposition. The groups told KOMU how it feared future regulations against cattle owners will follow. A member of the Missouri Dairy Association said he thought animal protection rules were already strict enough.
Only 12 counties plus the city of St. Louis voted yes for Proposition B among Missouri's 114 counties. Those counties in support of the proposition were mostly in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.
Senior Director of the ASPCA's Field Investigations and Response Team, Tim Rickey, said Missouri puppy mills are a national issue because dogs bred in Missouri are sold throughout the United States. Rickey told KOMU that dogs bred in cruel conditions in puppy mills end up having medical and behavioral problems. He said puppy mills are the worst form of animal cruelty.
Many local groups were among those against Proposition B. These groups included many farmers and cattle breeders. The Missouri Farm Bureau and the Alliance for Truth campaign were among those against the proposition. The groups told KOMU how it feared future regulations against cattle owners will follow. A member of the Missouri Dairy Association said he thought animal protection rules were already strict enough.
Only 12 counties plus the city of St. Louis voted yes for Proposition B among Missouri's 114 counties. Those counties in support of the proposition were mostly in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
in
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in