Proposition B Passes by Slim Margin





Members from the ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States were in St. Louis watching and celebrating the results. The campaign in support of Proposition B was led on the state level by the Missourians for the Protection of Dogs.



Senior Director of the ASPCA's Field Investigations and Response Team, Tim Rickey, said Missouri puppy mills are a national issue because dogs bred in Missouri are sold throughout the United States. Rickey told KOMU that dogs bred in cruel conditions in puppy mills end up having medical and behavioral problems. He said puppy mills are the worst form of animal cruelty.



Many local groups were among those against Proposition B. These groups included many farmers and cattle breeders. The Missouri Farm Bureau and the Alliance for Truth campaign were among those against the proposition. The groups told KOMU how it feared future regulations against cattle owners will follow. A member of the Missouri Dairy Association said he thought animal protection rules were already strict enough.



Only 12 counties plus the city of St. Louis voted yes for Proposition B among Missouri's 114 counties. Those counties in support of the proposition were mostly in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.



JEFFERSON CITY - The final results are 51% yes and 49% no. Many national groups are among those in support of Proposition B, or the "Puppy Mill Cruelty Prevention Act". They say now is the time for better animal protection enforcement.