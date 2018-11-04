Proposition-C Stirs Debate Before Election

JEFFERSON CITY - The Show-Me-State will draw a lot of eyes at next week’s election.

Missourians will have the opportunity to decide whether buying insurance should be required or not. And while some believe it will empower Missourians, others anticipate it only hurting them.

Executive director of the United for Missouri Carl Bearden said, "Missouri would be a vanguard in the nation for standing up for states rights and individual freedom. And then in November, you’ll see many other states adopt a heath care free act as well,”



But, Spokesman of the Missouri Hospital Association, David Dillon disagrees.



“Eliminating just that one component of this could cost Missouri about $500 million in funding for health care. And those costs are likely to be passed along the people who have insurance.”



The Missouri Hospital Association also says that if Prop-C is passed, $50 million of health care resources will be taken away from Missouri and end up hurting Missourians who already have insurance.



“In fact, they find that they have some kind of catastrophic illness and they don’t have insurance, the people that will end up paying for their care are the ones who have insurance. Those costs are largely pushed to the insured,” Dillon said.



“That is a straw-man argument,” Bearden rebutted. “That argument says that we are all paying for the uninsured, and to a degree that’s true. But, we all pay for shoplifters in stores, also. Are we going to have a federal program or a state program that mandates that we have a credit line that the store establishes to pay for the shoplifters? I don’t think so. And this one is no different.”



Voting “yes” to Prop-C would mean the state would not require you to buy health insurance. And it would also prohibit any individual or employer from being penalized for not buying government-defined health insurance.

United for Missouri also says the passage of Prop-C will send a big message to Washington.

“I think Prop-C passing on August 3 is the beginning of America standing back up and taking control of what we own, and that’s our government,” Bearden said.



The Missouri Hospital Association does not see that as a good way to approach the situation.



“This may be an effort to send a message, and that’s fine and there’s a lot of anger out there right now. But, if you use your anger to send this message you may also be paying for it right out of your pocket,” Dillon said.



Proposition-C would only change the insurance requirement part of federal health care reform.