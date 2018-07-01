Prosecuting Attorney Seeks Death Penalty in Easter Moberly Murder

MOBERLY - KOMU 8 News received the paperwork Wednesday that shows the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney will seek the death penalty in the case against two men suspected of murder on Easter Sunday.

Christopher Lewis and Jeffrey Jay Nichols have been charged in the murder of 92-year-old Moberly woman Carmalita Kaser. Witnesses found her with a large wound in her neck.

The judge presiding over the preliminary hearings will be Scott Hayes.

Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman based his intent to seek the death penalty on four claims.

The murder was outrageously vile, horrible or inhuman.

The murder took place during a robbery.

The murder took place to get money or items of value from the victim or others.

The murder took place to avoid or prevent arrest.

Police said the men told them they entered the home to rob the woman. Both are being held on $1 million bond.