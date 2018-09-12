Prosecutor Clears Deputies in Fatal Shooting

OZARK (AP) - Prosecutors have ruled that three deputies were justified in killing a 46-year-old Ozark man who had refused orders to drop a handgun. Paul E. Lewis was shot nine times after Christian County sheriff's deputies responded to a call Jan. 12th about a despondent man who was threatening to kill himself and others. County prosecutor Ron Cleek said deputies arrived at a home to hear what sounded like two gunshots inside, that a man emerged with a gun and raised it after being ordered to drop it. Highway Patrol investigators say a witness told them that she saw Lewis with the gun and heard him tell the deputies, "No, just shoot me." The three deputies involved in the shooting had been placed on paid leave. Cleek recommended they be returned to active duty.