Prosecutor deems December police shooting justified under Missouri law

1 day 23 hours 6 minutes ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News
By: Spencer Quist, KOMU 8 Reporter & Jack Soble, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY - Stephen Sokoloff, a Missouri special prosecutor, has completed his investigation into the Fulton police shooting death of Cody McCaulou and has deemed the shooting justified under Missouri law.

Sokoloff found that the officer involved had a "reasonable apprehension of immediate serious physical injury or death from the acts of the suspect," who was killed on Dec. 30, 2019. Per Sokoloff's letter to Judge Carol England, McCaulou was accelerating his vehicle directly toward the officer at a distance of less than 6 feet at the time the officer fired his weapon.

As a result, Sokoloff believes that no charges are warranted.

Neither the officer nor McCaulou's fiancee and mother, who were in the car with him, were injured in the incident. The Fulton police officer was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

