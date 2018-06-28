Prosecutor: Fatal Shooting of Missouri Man Justified

FORSYTH (AP) - The Taney County prosecutor says two sheriff's deputies were justified in the fatal shooting a Hollister man last year. Prosecutor Jeff Merrell announced Monday that deputies Sam Turner and Michael Jessup acted appropriately during the shooting of 20-year-old Charles "Jordan" Caughlan last Nov. 4. The death was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At the time of the shooting, Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell said one of the two deputies shot Caughlan after he threatened to kill them and lunged at one of them with a knife.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the shooting occurred at the home of Caughlan's father, who had called the officers to the house, saying his son was out of control.