Prosecutor files seven child sex crime charges against Camden County man

CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors filed charges on November 27 against a man deputies say committed numerous child sex crimes.

Andrew Helm, 44, faces four counts of statutory sodomy and three counts of child molestation. According to court documents, the crimes happened between 2008 and 2014.

In a 2013 interview, the victim told police Helm assaulted her at various locations, including homes in Lebanon, Macks Creek and Linn Creek. She said she tried to resist Helm, but physically wasn't strong enough. The victim also said Helm made her touch him, and would sometimes watch pornography with her. When asked about the allegations, Helm denied doing anything wrong, though police said he admitted something may have happened while he was drunk.

While reviewing the case in November, deputies contacted the victim and her mother again. During a new interview, the victim said Helm threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone what was happening.

Helm's arraignment was scheduled for Monday.