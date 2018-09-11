Prosecutor highlights past complaints at coach's sentencing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor alleges that a former Springfield coach who's pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1990s was allowed to continue teaching despite multiple complaints of inappropriate behavior.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 69-year-old Ronnie White's past conduct was discussed as he was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison. Under the sentence, the former Parkview High School basketball coach could serve far less time. That's because he'll be placed in a sexual offender assessment unit for 120 days and could be released on probation afterward.

Greene County assistant prosecutor Nathan Chapman says at least four complaints were made about White's behavior and that he was told to stop physically touching students at one point.

A district spokeswoman says she cannot comment because personnel files are not public.