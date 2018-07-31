Prosecutor: Homeowner who shot intruder was "justified"

MILLER COUNTY - Miller County's prosecutor says a homeowner was justified when they shot an intruder last week.

The Miller County's Sheriff's Office said it happened July 23 at 116 Old Bagnell Road.

Investigators say the intruder entered the residence illegally and started a confrontation with the homeowner, who shot him in the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prosescutor Bin Winrey said information obtained during the investigation showed the homeowner acted within their rights.