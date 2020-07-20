Prosecutor in Army Sex Case Wanted Charges Dropped

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - The former lead prosecutor in a sexual assault case against a U.S. Army general wanted the most serious charges dropped after he became convinced the accuser had lied.

That testimony came Tuesday at a hearing for Brig. Gen. Jeffrey A. Sinclair, who faces a court-martial on charges that include physically forcing a female captain under his command to perform oral sex.

Sinclair's attorneys say if the former lead prosecutor, Lt. Col. William Helixon, thought the charges should be dropped, then they should be.

Brigadier Gen. Paul Wilson testified that Helixon was drunk and suicidal last month when he visited him at a Washington hotel room. Wilson says Helixon didn't want to pursue the case but thought it was of strategic importance to the military's crackdown on sexual assaults.