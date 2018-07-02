Prosecutor Likely to Re-Try Man in Murder-for-Hire-Plot

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The trial of a southwest Missouri man accused of planning his ex-wife's murder while he was in prison ended in a hung jury.

Sixty-two-year-old David L. Thomas is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree domestic assault. He's accused of conspiring with his girlfriend, Diane Greer, to have Thomas' ex-wife killed. A hung jury was declared last week.

Prosecutor Dan Patterson said a final decision hasn't been made but he likely will try the case again.

Prosecutors say a hit man hired by Greer was actually an undercover officer. The target of the alleged plot was not injured.

Thomas was in prison on an unrelated charge when the alleged hit was to occur.

Greer pleaded guilty two weeks ago to conspiracy as part of a plea deal.