Prosecutor Opposes Bustamante's Application for Education

JEFFERSON CITY - A prosecutor filed Supreme Court papers on October 12 detailing why Alyssa Bustamante, the Missouri teenager facing an adult murder charge, should not get a free education in jail.

Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson said 16-year-old Bustamante is no longer a juvenile because she'll stand trial as an adult. He also cited a law that says children facing adult criminal charges cannot be enrolled in public school.

Bustamante's attorneys want her to have school materials while she awaits trial. She was 15 at the time of the October 2009 killing of 9-year-old Elizabeth Olten. Bustamante has pleaded not guilty.