Prosecutor receives documents on Asst. Professor Melissa Click

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri Police confirmed it gave documents regarding MU Assistant Professor Melissa Click to the Columbia City Prosecutor.

The Columbia City Prosecutor is reviewing the documents to determine if charges should be pressed against Click for actions during the Nov 9 protests on MU’s campus.

In the video, Click is shown asking for “muscle” to help remove the photojournalist, identified as Tim Tai. Tai was on assignment for ESPN and trying to take photos of protesters on Carnahan Quadrangle after UM System President Tim Wolfe resigned. The video went viral.

Click later apologized for the way her actions “shifted attention away from the students’ campaign for justice.” She also said she apologized directly to a reporter involved, but did not specify which one.

Despite the apology, some members of MU's faculty and staff asked MU to fire Click.

"I saw a case of assault and battery against a student and here we are two days later and I haven't heard of the university police doing anything that the whole world saw by a videotape. What we have, once again, is the university dragging its feet on responding to a misbehavior by somebody on campus," said MU journalism professor Brian Brooks.

Click did resign her courtesy appointment with the Missouri School of Journalism, but remains with the Department of Communication.