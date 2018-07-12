Prosecutor Resigns Due to Low Funds

DONIPHAN, Mo. (AP) - The prosecuting attorney in a rural southeast Missouri county has resigned, saying the amount budgeted for his office is too little to adequately do the job.

Monte Phillips was elected prosecutor in Ripley County in 2010. He resigned Wednesday. Gov. Jay Nixon will appoint a replacement.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic (http://bit.ly/neW1pb ) reports that Phillips received $88,580 to run his office last year, down from $91,157 in 2010. He sought $135,055 for 2012 but was going to get $86,405. Phillips' salary was $45,580.

Presiding Commissioner Bill Kennon says the county provided as much as it could afford.