Prosecutor Rules Missouri Man's Death Justifiable

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Prosecutors have ruled that a southwest Missouri man was justified when he stabbed his brother to death during an argument.

Greene County prosecutors say 31-year-old Ryan Storey, of St. James, will not face charges in the April 2013 death of 29-year-old Curtis Storey, of Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that police documents indicate Ryan Storey was carrying his child and trying to leave his mother's house when Curtis Storey attacked him. Ryan stabbed Curtis with a pocket knife.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Todd Myers wrote that witnesses said Curtis Storey's blood alcohol level was 0.233, and he had a history of fighting with and injuring Ryan.

Witnesses told police the argument began because Ryan Storey was concerned about how his brother was treating their mother.