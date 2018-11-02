Prosecutor seeks change of venue in building crash

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A central Missouri prosecutor facing five felony charges after crashing his car into a popular downtown Columbia restaurant is seeking a change of venue to move the case from Boone County.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Moniteau County Prosecuting Attorney Shayne Healea wants an out-of-town jury due to media coverage of the late October wreck at Addison's restaurant.

A grand jury indicted him in November for leaving after backing his pickup truck into a glass wall. Flying debris from the crash injured four people.

The indictment alleges that Healea was under the influence of alcohol, but he wasn't charged with alcohol-related offenses.

Healea has said in he wasn't initially aware of the crash but immediately returned to the restaurant and identified himself as the driver when alerted.