Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty in Mo. Girl's Death

JOPLIN (AP) - A southwest Missouri prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for a 34-year-old Lockwood man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a girl who was abducted last summer from a park.

Bobby Bourne Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and statutory rape in the Aug. 19 abduction of 12-year-old Adriaunna Horton. The Joplin Globe reports the girl was abducted from Hazel Park in Golden City and her body found two days later in a wooded area in nearby Dade County.

Barton County prosecutor Steven Kaderly filed notice late last month that he intended to seek the death penalty. Public defenders specializing in capital murder cases have replaced Bourne's local public defenders since then.

Bourne is scheduled to appear at his arraignment Feb. 19.