Prosecutor tapped to be Missouri Democratic Party leader

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will be the Missouri Democratic Party's next leader.

The Kansas City Star reports that Democrats elected Baker Saturday. She will replace Stephen Webber as state party chairman.

Baker is taking the reins following major Democratic losses. Republican Josh Hawley unseated Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in November, which will give the state two Republican U.S. senators.

Auditor Nicole Galloway soon will be the only statewide Democratic officeholder. Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate.

Baker told the newspaper that it's an opportunity for Democrats to self-assess. She says both progressives and conservatives are welcome in Democrats' "great big tent."

Baker was appointed county prosecutor in 2011 and elected in 2012. She says she plans to run for re-election.