Prosecutor Warns Against Homemade 'Drano Bombs'

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) - Platte County officials are warning people to be on the lookout for homemade bombs that prosecutors say could hurt or kill someone.



WDAF reports the devices are made in a 2-liter soda bottle by mixing chemicals, including liquid drain cleaner, that can react and lead to a big explosion. Officials say they're hoping the bombs found in mailboxes and at least one yard are not the start of a trend.



Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd says people need to understand that it's a crime to make and detonate the bombs. He says people caught with the bombs could face a wide range of crimes, ranging from property damage to manslaughter, if someone is killed.



Officials say the bombs are extremely unstable and should be reported immediately if found.