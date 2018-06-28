Prosecutor will not file charges against shooter in break in

MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County prosecuting attorney said Tuesday he is not filing charges against the gunman in a May shooting.

The shooting occurred May 6 near Iberia, Missouri, when homeowner Mark Routh shot and wounded Donovane Hanna in the back with a shotgun during an attempted burglary. Police records say Routh's 18-year-old nephew heard someone trying to break in the back door of the home around 12:30 a.m. The nephew alerted Routh, and Routh armed himself with a shotgun and went to investigate. Routh found Hanna holding a knife and attempting to break in through his back door. The records say an altercation ensued in which Routh was stabbed in the thigh and Routh shot Hanna in the back.

Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Howard said he is not filing charges against Routh but will seek charges against Hanna for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and attempted first-degree burglary.