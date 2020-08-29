Prosecutor: Woman was leader in death of man in concrete

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence against a Missouri woman who they say controlled family members involved in the death of a man whose body was found encased in concrete.

Sherry Paulo is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie in Fulton. His body was found in April 2017 after he was reported missing from a home for the developmentally disabled. Investigators believe he died months earlier.

Paulo, her husband and their two children have all pleaded guilty to roles in DeBrodie's death. The maximum sentence for Sherry Paulo is 17.5 years in prison.