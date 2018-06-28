Prosecutors Back Child Sex Abuse Amendment

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri prosecutors are organizing a campaign on behalf of a proposed constitutional amendment they say will help convict people who commit repeated sex offenses against children.



Prosecutors announced the formation Monday of the Protect Missouri Children committee to lead the campaign for the November ballot issue.



The proposal would allow evidence of past crimes to be used in prosecuting defendants accused of sex offenses against people younger than 18.



Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd says Missouri currently has the nation's most restrictive rules on citing evidence of past child sex crimes against people facing new charges.



Zahnd is a co-chairman of the new campaign committee. He says the group plans to appeal to voters through mail, radio ads and potentially TV ads.