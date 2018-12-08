Prosecutors challenge probation for man tied to fatal wreck

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking to have the probation rescinded for a man linked to a fatal drunken-driving crash in southwestern Missouri, saying he's failed 11 drug tests.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/1VjQMwP) reports that Greene County prosecutors filed a probation-revocation request Monday against 21-year-old Dylan Meyer.

Prosecutors allege Meyer has tested positive for the active ingredient in marijuana nearly a dozen times over the past two months. If a judge sides with prosecutors, Meyer could get a 10-year prison sentence.

Meyer was given five years of probation in February after he pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter count related to the February 2015 death of 38-year-old Kelly Williams of Springfield.

When sentencing Meyer in February, Circuit Judge David Jones said he was giving Meyer a second chance with probation.