Prosecutors charge convicted murderer in Eldon girl's death

ELDON - Miller County prosecutors announced Tuesday a capital murder charge filed Monday for Martin Priest, a convicted murderer, in connection with the death of an Eldon girl over 30 years ago.

In court documents obtained by KOMU 8 News, Eldon Police Captain Brian Kidwell recounted the events of May 16, 1984.

The officer said the victim's mother last saw the victim, identified as T.R., on May 16 before she left for school at Eldon High School. One witness, identified as T.H., told police she and T.R. visited a convenience store on First Street in Eldon that morning. While there, T.H. reported that Priest, the live-in lover of T.R.'s mother, drove up with another passenger and called T.R. over to the car, where she entered in the back seat. Police said Priest then drove down North Street and that was the last time T.H. saw the car.

The other passenger in the car, identified as D.N., said Priest stopped the car, hit T.R. in the head with a wrench until she lost consciousness, then raped her and strangled her to death. D.N. told police Priest took the body to a residence to hide it, but he later retrieved it and buried it in another, unknown location.

Priest is currently serving a prison sentence in Kansas for murder.