Prosecutors charge man in deadly Kansas City car crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities said a man caused a deadly Kansas City crash after speeding through an intersection while high.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that 27-year-old Keith Carnes, of Kansas City, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the Aug. 30 death of 24-year-old Patrick Mercer, a Lee's Summit rugby player. It was not immediately known if Carnes had an attorney.

The police investigation found that Carnes was driving in opposing lanes of traffic and ran through a red light before slamming into Mercer's pickup truck. A woman in a third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Toxicology tests found that Carnes had cocaine, marijuana and PCP in his system. He also faces federal charges stemming from police reporting that they had found marijuana and a gun on the floorboard of his car after the crash.