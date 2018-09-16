Prosecutors Charge Two For Role In Jefferson City Homicide

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged two suspects Friday in connection with the killing of 41-year-old Andre Hudson of Holt Summit on Thursday night.

The Jefferson City Police said the suspects 35-year-old Calvin Hutson and 20-year-old Justin Lamar Beasley, both from Jefferson City, had planned to rob Hudson.

Detectives said Hutson and Beasley met in the 200 block of W. Schroeder Way to plan the attack.

Police were notified about the shooting from a 911 call, and stopped a 2001 grey Dodge Stratus in the 300 block of W. Schroeder.

Inside the vehicle, police found Hudson's body in the back seat. Beasley was the driver of the vehicle. Police said Hudson had also been armed, and Hudson and Hutson shot at each other inside the car. Police said Beasley turned himself in to detectives.

Police said Hutson fled the scene, but officers followed a trail of blood to find him in the 200 block of W. Dunklin St. Hutson was transported to St. Mary's Hospital. Later, he was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Both Hutson and Beasley have been charged with second degree murder,first degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Hutson was charged with felony possession of a firearm and Beasley was charged with resisting arrest. Police are holding both suspects without bond.

Hutson is still being treated at University Hospital. His condition is not life-threatening. Police said after doctors released Hutson from surgery, they were able to interview him.

Captain Bob Cynova said this interview helped lead them to gain enough evidence to name and charge the suspects. He said though the suspects are named and in custody, the police are still interviewing witnesses to get a better handle on what happened Thursday night.