Prosecutors deny Missouri inmate's book behind extra charge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an additional charge given to a Missouri man who killed his wife wasn't prompted by a manuscript the inmate wrote in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that documents filed in court this week show the charge in 2016 instead was driven by Cape Girardeau officials' dissatisfaction with the 20-year prison term James Clay Waller received as part of a plea deal in 2013, when he revealed where he buried his wife, Jacque Sue Waller, who'd been missing for two years.

Prosecutors wrote the interstate domestic violence charge was given to "protect the citizens from a dangerous, sociopathic and narcissistic murderer."

Waller's lawyer, John Lynch, said last month that the discovery of the 182-page manuscript prompted prosecutors to try giving Waller more time for the same crime.