Prosecutors object to Joseph Elledge change of venue request

COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Knight is objecting to a defense request for change of venue in the upcoming trial of Joseph Elledge on child abuse charges..

In a court filing on Wednesday, Knight argued that Missouri Supreme Court rule 32.04 "requires that an application for change of venue must be filed no later than ten days after the initial plea is entered." He notes that Elledge's lawyer, John O'Connor, failed to meet that deadline.

In seeking a change of venue, O'Connor acknowledged that he failed to make the motion within 10 days of the initial plea, according to previous Missourian reporting . However, he argued that the court could grant the request, primarily on grounds of substantial negative media coverage of Elledge.

Elledge entered his plea as not guilty on Nov. 26, 2019. His request for a change of venue was not submitted until Jan. 10, 2020.

Knight supported his objection to a change of venue by stating that the inhabitants of Boone County are neither prejudiced against Elledge, nor does the state have an undue influence over county residents.

