Prosecutors say St. Louis armored car robbery an inside job

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors said the robbery of an armored car in St. Louis last week was an inside job that appears to be the second-biggest cash heist in the St. Louis region.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports attorney Scott Rosenblum, who is representing one of the suspects, said officials claim $2 million was taken in the April 4 robbery. Authorities would not confirm the amount of stolen money.

Dunbar Armored Car. Co. employee Shayne Kier Jones and Charles Edward Johnson were charged Friday in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats of violence.

A federal affidavit said 30-year-old Jones initially denied being involved but later said he was threatened by "unknown people" to participate.

It was unclear Saturday whether either had obtained an attorney.