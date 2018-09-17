Prosecutors Side with SNAP in Missouri Records Case

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Several prosecutors are siding with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests in urging the Missouri Supreme Court to block an order requiring the group to release certain records.

The issue stems from lawsuits against a Roman Catholic priest by accusers who say they repressed memories of begin abused decades ago. A lawyer for the priest argues documents could raise doubts about such memories and whether a gag order was violated.

SNAP wants the high court to block a trial judge's order that it provide records.

Several prosecutors submitted their own written argument, contending that disclosing records would violate abuse victims' privacy rights and discourage others from coming forward. They also contend SNAP operates as a rape crisis center under Missouri law and its employees cannot provide confidential information.