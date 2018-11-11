Prosecutors Suggest 'Uncharged Crimes' by Priest

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors say they plan to show Internet searches at a trial that they say back up claims that a Kansas City priest had a sexual interest in young children.

The Rev. Shawn Ratigan is scheduled for trial in August on 13 federal counts of sexual exploitation of children after a technician found troubling images on his computer in late 2010.

The 46-year-old also faces three state charges of possessing child pornography.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors on Monday announced plans to introduce evidence of uncharged crimes and other "bad acts" at Ratigan's trial.

Such evidence includes an image of the priest in his underwear allegedly taken at the home of one of his purported victims, and two apparent instances when he obtained girls' underwear.