Prosecutors to investigate deadly St. Louis police shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Prosecutors are investigating the death of a St. Louis suspect fatally shot by police following a public outcry over autopsy results showing the 18-year-old was shot in the back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce's announcement of a simultaneous investigation separate from police was made Friday after details of an autopsy on Mansur Ball-Bey were announced.

Attorney Brian Millikan is representing the two officers who fired at Ball-Bey. He says the officers were in separate positions Wednesday when Ball-Bey turned toward one officer with a gun and that the deadly shot was fired as the other officer defended his partner.

Jermaine Wooten, an attorney for Ball-Bey's family, says witnesses and family members had told him Ball-Bey was unarmed.