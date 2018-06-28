Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty in Mo. Slaying

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Greene County prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a southwest Missouri teenager charged with killing another teenager.

Gabriel Roche, 18, of Republic, is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 stabbing death of 17-year-old Weston North, also of Republic. A probable cause statement says North was stabbed and then begged for his life before Roche slit his throat.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that prosecutors have filed their intention to seek the penalty against Roche. Prosecutors say Roche killed North because North was a witness in a felony offense.

Prosecutor Dan Patterson on Friday declined to say what that offense was but earlier court documents say Roche believed North was a "snitch."